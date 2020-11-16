Have Insiders Sold Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Shares Recently?

Some Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the Chairman, Christopher Franklin, recently sold a substantial US$1.6m worth of stock at a price of US$45.78 per share. That's a big disposal, and it decreased their holding size by 24%, which is notable but not too bad.

Essential Utilities Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent sale by Christopher Franklin was the biggest sale of Essential Utilities shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of US$44.71. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. Given that the sale took place at around current prices, it makes us a little cautious but is hardly a major concern.

All up, insiders sold more shares in Essential Utilities than they bought, over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:WTRG Insider Trading Volume November 16th 2020

I will like Essential Utilities better if I see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Insider Ownership of Essential Utilities

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Essential Utilities insiders own about US$24m worth of shares. That equates to 0.2% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Essential Utilities Insiders?

Insiders haven't bought Essential Utilities stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And our longer term analysis of insider transactions didn't bring confidence, either. But since Essential Utilities is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. Insider ownership isn't particularly high, so this analysis makes us cautious about the company. We're in no rush to buy! So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. When we did our research, we found 4 warning signs for Essential Utilities (1 shouldn't be ignored!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.