Have Insiders Sold ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH) Shares Recently?

We'd be surprised if ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH) shareholders haven't noticed that the CEO & Director, Eric Dresselhuys, recently sold US$361k worth of stock at US$6.05 per share. That sale was 19% of their holding, so it does make us raise an eyebrow.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At ESS Tech

In fact, the recent sale by Eric Dresselhuys was the biggest sale of ESS Tech shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is US$5.01. So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price.

Insiders in ESS Tech didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:GWH Insider Trading Volume January 28th 2022

I will like ESS Tech better if I see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Insider Ownership of ESS Tech

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Insiders own 6.0% of ESS Tech shares, worth about US$47m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At ESS Tech Tell Us?

Insiders haven't bought ESS Tech stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. Insider ownership isn't particularly high, so this analysis makes us cautious about the company. We're in no rush to buy! So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. When we did our research, we found 5 warning signs for ESS Tech (3 make us uncomfortable!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

