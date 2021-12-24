Have Insiders Sold Esports Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBET) Shares Recently?

Anyone interested in Esports Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBET) should probably be aware that a company insider, Keith Williams, recently divested US$302k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$0.97 each. The eyebrow raising move amounted to a reduction of 18% in their holding.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Esports Technologies

Notably, that recent sale by Keith Williams is the biggest insider sale of Esports Technologies shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$17.72, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. This single sale was just 18% of Keith Williams's stake.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqCM:EBET Insider Trading Volume December 24th 2021

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Esports Technologies insiders own about US$40m worth of shares. That equates to 17% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Esports Technologies Insiders?

An insider sold Esports Technologies shares recently, but they didn't buy any. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. While insiders do own shares, they don't own a heap, and they have been selling. We're in no rush to buy! In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Esports Technologies. When we did our research, we found 3 warning signs for Esports Technologies (2 are concerning!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

