Have Insiders Sold Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Recently?

We'd be surprised if Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) shareholders haven't noticed that the Executive VP & COO, Michael Manelis, recently sold US$327k worth of stock at US$90.13 per share. The eyebrow raising move amounted to a reduction of 13% in their holding.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Equity Residential

The Senior VP & Chief Accounting Officer, Ian Kaufman, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$338k worth of shares at a price of US$80.00 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$87.19. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. We note that the biggest single sale was only 21% of Ian Kaufman's holding.

Insiders in Equity Residential didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:EQR Insider Trading Volume February 9th 2022

Insider Ownership of Equity Residential

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Equity Residential insiders own about US$415m worth of shares (which is 1.2% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The Equity Residential Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. On the plus side, Equity Residential makes money, and is growing profits. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. At Simply Wall St, we've found that Equity Residential has 5 warning signs (2 shouldn't be ignored!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

