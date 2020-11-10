Have Insiders Sold Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Recently?

We wouldn't blame Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that Gary Hromadko, a company insider, recently netted about US$7.9m selling shares at an average price of US$790. However, it's crucial to note that they remain very much invested in the stock and that sale only reduced their holding by 5.9%.

Equinix (REIT) Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent sale by Gary Hromadko was the biggest sale of Equinix (REIT) shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. So we know that an insider sold shares at around the present share price of US$743. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. In this case, the big sale took place at around the current price, so it's not too bad (but it's still not a positive).

In total, Equinix (REIT) insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:EQIX Insider Trading Volume November 10th 2020

For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Insider Ownership of Equinix (REIT)

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Equinix (REIT) insiders own 0.5% of the company, currently worth about US$320m based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The Equinix (REIT) Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders sold Equinix (REIT) shares recently, but they didn't buy any. Zooming out, the longer term picture doesn't give us much comfort. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Our analysis shows 4 warning signs for Equinix (REIT) (1 is significant!) and we strongly recommend you look at these before investing.

But note: Equinix (REIT) may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.