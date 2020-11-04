Have Insiders Sold Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Recently?

Anyone interested in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) should probably be aware that the Senior VP and GM of Specialty Chemicals & Engineered Materials, Stuart Tison, recently divested US$269k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$75.33 each. On the bright side, that sale was only 5.3% of their holding, so we doubt it's very meaningful, on its own.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Entegris

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Senior Vice President of Business Development, Corey Rucci, for US$769k worth of shares, at about US$56.99 per share. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$80.06, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. This single sale was just 34% of Corey Rucci's stake.

Insiders in Entegris didn't buy any shares in the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:ENTG Insider Trading Volume November 4th 2020

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It appears that Entegris insiders own 0.9% of the company, worth about US$96m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Entegris Insiders?

An insider hasn't bought Entegris stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. We're in no rush to buy! So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 2 warning signs with Entegris and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

