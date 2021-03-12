Have Insiders Sold Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC) Shares Recently?

Some Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the Senior VP & Chief Accounting Officer, Andrew Price, recently sold a substantial US$699k worth of stock at a price of US$81.40 per share. That's a big disposal, and it decreased their holding size by 12%, which is notable but not too bad.

Encompass Health Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent sale by Andrew Price was the biggest sale of Encompass Health shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of US$79.07. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. We note that this sale took place at around the current price, so it isn't a major concern, though it's hardly a good sign.

Encompass Health insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:EHC Insider Trading Volume March 12th 2021

Does Encompass Health Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It's great to see that Encompass Health insiders own 2.3% of the company, worth about US$178m. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Encompass Health Insiders?

An insider hasn't bought Encompass Health stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Encompass Health. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Encompass Health you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

