Have Insiders Sold Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Recently?

Anyone interested in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) should probably be aware that the Independent Director, Peter Taylor, recently divested US$197k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$63.56 each. The eyebrow raising move amounted to a reduction of 14% in their holding.

Edison International Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent sale by Peter Taylor is the biggest insider sale of Edison International shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$64.90). As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. This single sale was just 14% of Peter Taylor's stake.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:EIX Insider Trading Volume November 20th 2021

Insider Ownership of Edison International

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 0.07% of Edison International shares, worth about US$16m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Edison International Insiders?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. Zooming out, the longer term picture doesn't give us much comfort. On the plus side, Edison International makes money, and is growing profits. Insider ownership isn't particularly high, so this analysis makes us cautious about the company. So we'd only buy after careful consideration. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. When we did our research, we found 3 warning signs for Edison International (1 can't be ignored!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

