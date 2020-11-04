Have Insiders Sold EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Shares Recently?

We'd be surprised if EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) shareholders haven't noticed that the Executive VP & Head of Eastern Regional, John Coleman, recently sold US$441k worth of stock at US$136 per share. However, the silver lining is that the sale only reduced their total holding by 3.3%, so we're hesitant to read anything much into it, on its own.

EastGroup Properties Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent sale by John Coleman is the biggest insider sale of EastGroup Properties shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$141). As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. We note that the biggest single sale was only 3.3%of John Coleman's holding.

In the last year EastGroup Properties insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:EGP Insider Trading Volume November 4th 2020

I will like EastGroup Properties better if I see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. EastGroup Properties insiders own 2.0% of the company, currently worth about US$109m based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About EastGroup Properties Insiders?

Insiders haven't bought EastGroup Properties stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. On the plus side, EastGroup Properties makes money, and is growing profits. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. For instance, we've identified 4 warning signs for EastGroup Properties (1 is significant) you should be aware of.

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.