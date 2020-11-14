Have Insiders Sold Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Shares Recently?

Anyone interested in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) should probably be aware that the VP, Controller, Christopher Wampler, recently divested US$160k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$39.94 each. The eyebrow raising move amounted to a reduction of 20% in their holding.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Ducommun

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Chairman Stephen Oswald for US$509k worth of shares, at about US$33.93 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of US$41.27. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. Happily, the Ducommun insiders decided to buy shares at close to current prices.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$1.8m for 54.50k shares. But they sold 6.30k shares for US$256k. In total, Ducommun insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:DCO Insider Trading Volume November 14th 2020

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 7.8% of Ducommun shares, worth about US$38m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Ducommun Insiders?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. On the other hand, the insider transactions over the last year are encouraging. And insiders do own shares. So we're not overly bothered by recent selling. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. When we did our research, we found 2 warning signs for Ducommun (1 is a bit concerning!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

