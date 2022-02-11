Have Insiders Sold Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) Shares Recently?

Some Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the Chief Financial Officer, Vincent Chippari, recently sold a substantial US$607k worth of stock at a price of US$24.29 per share. That sale reduced their total holding by 14% which is hardly insignificant, but far from the worst we've seen.

Duck Creek Technologies Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The insider, G. Wilson, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$1.3m worth of shares at a price of US$45.03 each. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of US$23.75. So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it.

Duck Creek Technologies insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:DCT Insider Trading Volume February 11th 2022

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Insiders own 3.0% of Duck Creek Technologies shares, worth about US$95m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Duck Creek Technologies Tell Us?

An insider hasn't bought Duck Creek Technologies stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. So we'd only buy after careful consideration. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Our analysis shows 4 warning signs for Duck Creek Technologies (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) and we strongly recommend you look at them before investing.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

