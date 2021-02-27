Have Insiders Sold DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) Shares Recently?

Anyone interested in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) should probably be aware that the VP, Controller & Chief Accounting Officer, Mark Rolling, recently divested US$297k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$124 each. The eyebrow raising move amounted to a reduction of 18% in their holding.

DTE Energy Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Vice Chairman & Chief Administrative Officer, David Meador, sold US$605k worth of shares at a price of US$135 per share. So we know that an insider sold shares at around the present share price of US$118. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. Given that the sale took place at around current prices, it makes us a little cautious but is hardly a major concern.

In total, DTE Energy insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:DTE Insider Trading Volume February 27th 2021

I will like DTE Energy better if I see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Insider Ownership of DTE Energy

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. DTE Energy insiders own about US$157m worth of shares (which is 0.7% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About DTE Energy Insiders?

The stark truth for DTE Energy is that there has been more insider selling than insider buying in the last three months. Zooming out, the longer term picture doesn't give us much comfort. But since DTE Energy is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. While conducting our analysis, we found that DTE Energy has 1 warning sign and it would be unwise to ignore it.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.