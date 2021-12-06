Have Insiders Sold DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) Shares Recently?

Investors may wish to note that the Senior VP & Chief Legal Officer of DTE Energy Company, JoAnn Chavez, recently netted US$55k from selling stock, receiving an average price of US$111. However we note that the sale only shrunk their holding by 5.5%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At DTE Energy

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the President & COO of DTE Electric Company, Trevor Lauer, sold US$1.8m worth of shares at a price of US$120 per share. So we know that an insider sold shares at around the present share price of US$112. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. In this case, the big sale took place at around the current price, so it's not too bad (but it's still not a positive).

In total, DTE Energy insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:DTE Insider Trading Volume December 6th 2021

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. DTE Energy insiders own 0.7% of the company, currently worth about US$144m based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The DTE Energy Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider hasn't bought DTE Energy stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. Zooming out, the longer term picture doesn't give us much comfort. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. To that end, you should learn about the 4 warning signs we've spotted with DTE Energy (including 1 which is potentially serious).

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

