Have Insiders Sold DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) Shares Recently?

Anyone interested in DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) should probably be aware that the CFO & Secretary, Dror Levy, recently divested US$117k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$17.33 each. The eyebrow raising move amounted to a reduction of 22% in their holding.

In fact, the recent sale by CFO & Secretary Dror Levy was not their only sale of DSP Group shares this year. They previously made an even bigger sale of -US$521k worth of shares at a price of US$15.50 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$16.35). As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. This single sale was 72% of Dror Levy's stake.

Over the last year we saw more insider selling of DSP Group shares, than buying. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership of DSP Group

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It appears that DSP Group insiders own 3.9% of the company, worth about US$15m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. Zooming out, the longer term picture doesn't give us much comfort. While insiders do own shares, they don't own a heap, and they have been selling. So we'd only buy after careful consideration. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 3 warning signs with DSP Group and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

