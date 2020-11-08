Have Insiders Sold Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Shares Recently?

We'd be surprised if Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) shareholders haven't noticed that the Executive Vice President of Commercial, Michael Kealey, recently sold US$367k worth of stock at US$91.66 per share. That sale was 14% of their holding, so it does make us raise an eyebrow.

Dorman Products Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent sale by Michael Kealey is the biggest insider sale of Dorman Products shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$94.82). When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. It is worth noting that this sale was only 14% of Michael Kealey's holding.

Over the last year we saw more insider selling of Dorman Products shares, than buying. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:DORM Insider Trading Volume November 9th 2020

Does Dorman Products Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Dorman Products insiders own about US$349m worth of shares (which is 11% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Dorman Products Tell Us?

An insider sold Dorman Products shares recently, but they didn't buy any. Despite some insider buying, the longer term picture doesn't make us feel much more positive. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Dorman Products you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

