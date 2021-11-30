Have Insiders Sold DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Shares Recently?

Some DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the Chief Financial Officer, Prabir Adarkar, recently sold a substantial US$13m worth of stock at a price of US$201 per share. That's a big disposal, and it decreased their holding size by 10%, which is notable but not too bad.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At DoorDash

In fact, the recent sale by Chief Financial Officer Prabir Adarkar was not their only sale of DoorDash shares this year. They previously made an even bigger sale of -US$70m worth of shares at a price of US$154 per share. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$183, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. This single sale was just 46% of Prabir Adarkar's stake.

All up, insiders sold more shares in DoorDash than they bought, over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:DASH Insider Trading Volume November 30th 2021

Does DoorDash Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It's great to see that DoorDash insiders own 9.9% of the company, worth about US$6.2b. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About DoorDash Insiders?

Insiders haven't bought DoorDash stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And our longer term analysis of insider transactions didn't bring confidence, either. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing DoorDash. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for DoorDash you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

