Have Insiders Sold Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Recently?

Some Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that insider David Ruberg recently sold a substantial US$30m worth of stock at a price of US$152 per share. That sale reduced their total holding by 36% which is hardly insignificant, but far from the worst we've seen.

Digital Realty Trust Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent sale by David Ruberg was the biggest sale of Digital Realty Trust shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of US$150. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. Given that the sale took place at around current prices, it makes us a little cautious but is hardly a major concern.

Insiders in Digital Realty Trust didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:DLR Insider Trading Volume May 6th 2021

I will like Digital Realty Trust better if I see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Insider Ownership of Digital Realty Trust

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Digital Realty Trust insiders own about US$99m worth of shares. That equates to 0.2% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Digital Realty Trust Insiders?

Insiders haven't bought Digital Realty Trust stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. So we'd only buy after careful consideration. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 6 warning signs for Digital Realty Trust (of which 2 make us uncomfortable!) you should know about.

But note: Digital Realty Trust may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.