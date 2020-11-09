Have Insiders Sold Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Recently?

We wouldn't blame Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that David Ruberg, a company insider, recently netted about US$7.5m selling shares at an average price of US$149. However, it's crucial to note that they remain very much invested in the stock and that sale only reduced their holding by 6.4%.

Digital Realty Trust Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent sale by insider David Ruberg was not the only time they sold Digital Realty Trust shares this year. They previously made an even bigger sale of -US$16m worth of shares at a price of US$127 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$138. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. It is worth noting that this sale was only 14% of David Ruberg's holding.

Insiders in Digital Realty Trust didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:DLR Insider Trading Volume November 10th 2020

I will like Digital Realty Trust better if I see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Does Digital Realty Trust Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It's great to see that Digital Realty Trust insiders own 0.3% of the company, worth about US$135m. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Digital Realty Trust Insiders?

An insider hasn't bought Digital Realty Trust stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. But since Digital Realty Trust is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. For example, Digital Realty Trust has 3 warning signs (and 1 which doesn't sit too well with us) we think you should know about.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.