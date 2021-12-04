Have Insiders Sold Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Recently?

We wouldn't blame Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that David Ruberg, a company insider, recently netted about US$8.4m selling shares at an average price of US$168. That sale reduced their total holding by 17% which is hardly insignificant, but far from the worst we've seen.

Digital Realty Trust Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent sale by insider David Ruberg was not their only sale of Digital Realty Trust shares this year. They previously made an even bigger sale of -US$30m worth of shares at a price of US$153 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$165. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. We note that the biggest single sale was only 36%of David Ruberg's holding.

All up, insiders sold more shares in Digital Realty Trust than they bought, over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:DLR Insider Trading Volume December 4th 2021

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Digital Realty Trust insiders own about US$70m worth of shares. That equates to 0.1% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Digital Realty Trust Tell Us?

An insider hasn't bought Digital Realty Trust stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. Zooming out, the longer term picture doesn't give us much comfort. But since Digital Realty Trust is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. While insiders do own shares, they don't own a heap, and they have been selling. We'd practice some caution before buying! In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Digital Realty Trust. For example, Digital Realty Trust has 3 warning signs (and 1 which is concerning) we think you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

