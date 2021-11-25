Have Insiders Sold CyberOptics Corporation (NASDAQ:CYBE) Shares Recently?

We'd be surprised if CyberOptics Corporation (NASDAQ:CYBE) shareholders haven't noticed that the VP of Finance, Jeffrey Bertelsen, recently sold US$185k worth of stock at US$46.35 per share. However, the silver lining is that the sale only reduced their total holding by 3.4%, so we're hesitant to read anything much into it, on its own.

CyberOptics Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent sale by Jeffrey Bertelsen was the biggest sale of CyberOptics shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of US$44.62. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. Given that the sale took place at around current prices, it makes us a little cautious but is hardly a major concern.

Jeffrey Bertelsen ditched 5.26k shares over the year. The average price per share was US$45.20. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGM:CYBE Insider Trading Volume November 25th 2021

Does CyberOptics Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 3.9% of CyberOptics shares, worth about US$13m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At CyberOptics Tell Us?

An insider sold CyberOptics shares recently, but they didn't buy any. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. But it is good to see that CyberOptics is growing earnings. While insiders do own shares, they don't own a heap, and they have been selling. We'd practice some caution before buying! While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with CyberOptics and understanding this should be part of your investment process.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

