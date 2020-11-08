Have Insiders Sold CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Recently?

We wouldn't blame CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that Nathan Goldman, the Executive VP recently netted about US$1.0m selling shares at an average price of US$87.23. That sale reduced their total holding by 16% which is hardly insignificant, but far from the worst we've seen.

CSX Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Independent Chairman, John Zillmer, sold US$1.5m worth of shares at a price of US$72.13 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$86.18). When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. We note that the biggest single sale was only 12% of John Zillmer's holding.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 1.03k shares worth US$61k. But they sold 57.93k shares for US$4.6m. In total, CSX insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:CSX Insider Trading Volume November 8th 2020

If you are like me, then you will not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. CSX insiders own about US$53m worth of shares. That equates to 0.08% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The CSX Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders haven't bought CSX stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And our longer term analysis of insider transactions didn't bring confidence, either. Insider ownership isn't particularly high, so this analysis makes us cautious about the company. So we'd only buy after careful consideration. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing CSX. You'd be interested to know, that we found 2 warning signs for CSX and we suggest you have a look.

But note: CSX may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.