Have Insiders Sold Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Shares Recently?

We wouldn't blame Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that Gerard Gifford, the Executive VP & COO recently netted about US$1.1m selling shares at an average price of US$96.55. However, that sale only accounted for 6.8% of their holding, so arguably it doesn't say much about their conviction.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Crown Holdings

In fact, the recent sale by Gerard Gifford was the biggest sale of Crown Holdings shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. So we know that an insider sold shares at around the present share price of US$95.13. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. Given that the sale took place at around current prices, it makes us a little cautious but is hardly a major concern.

Over the last year we saw more insider selling of Crown Holdings shares, than buying. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:CCK Insider Trading Volume November 7th 2020

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Crown Holdings insiders own about US$243m worth of shares (which is 1.9% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Crown Holdings Tell Us?

Unfortunately, there has been more insider selling of Crown Holdings stock, than buying, in the last three months. And our longer term analysis of insider transactions didn't bring confidence, either. But it is good to see that Crown Holdings is growing earnings. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Be aware that Crown Holdings is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those is significant...

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

