Have Insiders Sold CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Recently?

Some CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the Chief Accounting Officer, Abhishek Maheshwari, recently sold a substantial US$759k worth of stock at a price of US$237 per share. However, it's crucial to note that they remain very much invested in the stock and that sale only reduced their holding by 3.8%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At CrowdStrike Holdings

The Independent Director, Roxanne Austin, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$13m worth of shares at a price of US$145 each. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$254). When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. We note that the biggest single sale was 63% of Roxanne Austin's holding.

In the last year CrowdStrike Holdings insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:CRWD Insider Trading Volume June 25th 2021

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. CrowdStrike Holdings insiders own about US$4.9b worth of shares (which is 8.5% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About CrowdStrike Holdings Insiders?

Insiders sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. You'd be interested to know, that we found 3 warning signs for CrowdStrike Holdings and we suggest you have a look.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

