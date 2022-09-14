Have Insiders Sold Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) Shares Recently?

Anyone interested in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) should probably be aware that the Co-founder, Chi Fung Cheng, recently divested US$323k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$12.93 each. However, the silver lining is that the sale only reduced their total holding by 0.2%, so we're hesitant to read anything much into it, on its own.

Credo Technology Group Holding Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent sale by Co-founder Chi Fung Cheng was not their only sale of Credo Technology Group Holding shares this year. They previously made an even bigger sale of -US$14m worth of shares at a price of US$10.00 per share. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$13.03, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. It is worth noting that this sale was only 10.0% of Chi Fung Cheng's holding.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 20.15k shares worth US$202k. But they sold 1.43m shares for US$14m. In total, Credo Technology Group Holding insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date! NasdaqGS:CRDO Insider Trading Volume September 14th 2022

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It's great to see that Credo Technology Group Holding insiders own 29% of the company, worth about US$544m. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Credo Technology Group Holding Insiders?

Insiders haven't bought Credo Technology Group Holding stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. Despite some insider buying, the longer term picture doesn't make us feel much more positive. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with Credo Technology Group Holding and understanding this should be part of your investment process.

