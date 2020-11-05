Have Insiders Sold Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) Shares Recently?

We'd be surprised if Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) shareholders haven't noticed that the Chairman of the Board & CEO, Jeffrey Solomon, recently sold US$221k worth of stock at US$22.09 per share. On the bright side, that sale was only 1.9% of their holding, so we doubt it's very meaningful, on its own.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Cowen

Notably, that recent sale by Jeffrey Solomon is the biggest insider sale of Cowen shares that we've seen in the last year. So we know that an insider sold shares at around the present share price of US$21.89. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. We note that this sale took place at around the current price, so it isn't a major concern, though it's hardly a good sign.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$576k for 54.00k shares. But insiders sold 10.01k shares worth US$221k. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by Cowen insiders. The average buy price was around US$10.66. We don't deny that it is nice to see insiders buying stock in the company. But we must note that the investments were made at well below today's share price. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership of Cowen

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Cowen insiders own about US$28m worth of shares. That equates to 4.9% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Cowen Insiders?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. But we take heart from prior transactions. We like that insiders own a fair amount of the company. So the recent selling doesn't worry us too much. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. To help with this, we've discovered 4 warning signs (2 are a bit concerning!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in Cowen.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

