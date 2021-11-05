Have Insiders Sold ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) Shares Recently?

We wouldn't blame ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that Frank Sorrentino, the Chairman recently netted about US$1.0m selling shares at an average price of US$34.12. However, that sale only accounted for 4.1% of their holding, so arguably it doesn't say much about their conviction.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At ConnectOne Bancorp

Notably, that recent sale by Frank Sorrentino is the biggest insider sale of ConnectOne Bancorp shares that we've seen in the last year. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even slightly below the current price of US$34.31. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. We note that the biggest single sale was only 4.1%of Frank Sorrentino's holding.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 7.85k shares for US$220k. On the other hand they divested 81.41k shares, for US$2.0m. Over the last year we saw more insider selling of ConnectOne Bancorp shares, than buying. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:CNOB Insider Trading Volume November 5th 2021

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. ConnectOne Bancorp insiders own about US$142m worth of shares (which is 10% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Do The ConnectOne Bancorp Insider Transactions Indicate?

The insider sales have outweighed the insider buying, at ConnectOne Bancorp, in the last three months. And our longer term analysis of insider transactions didn't bring confidence, either. On the plus side, ConnectOne Bancorp makes money, and is growing profits. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. While conducting our analysis, we found that ConnectOne Bancorp has 2 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore these.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

