Have Insiders Sold Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Shares Recently?

Anyone interested in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) should probably be aware that the Independent Director, Eric Stickels, recently divested US$424k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$70.70 each. The eyebrow raising move amounted to a reduction of 13% in their holding.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Community Bank System

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Independent Chair of the Board, Sally Steele, for US$670k worth of shares, at about US$65.40 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$70.05). When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. We note that the biggest single sale was only 16% of Sally Steele's holding.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 1.06k shares worth US$60k. But insiders sold 32.04k shares worth US$2.1m. All up, insiders sold more shares in Community Bank System than they bought, over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:CBU Insider Trading Volume February 13th 2021

For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Does Community Bank System Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It appears that Community Bank System insiders own 1.3% of the company, worth about US$50m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The Community Bank System Insider Transactions Indicate?

The insider sales have outweighed the insider buying, at Community Bank System, in the last three months. And our longer term analysis of insider transactions didn't bring confidence, either. While insiders do own shares, they don't own a heap, and they have been selling. So we'd only buy after careful consideration. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. At Simply Wall St, we've found that Community Bank System has 3 warning signs (1 can't be ignored!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.