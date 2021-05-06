Have Insiders Sold Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Shares Recently?

We'd be surprised if Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) shareholders haven't noticed that the Independent Director, Vance Tang, recently sold US$106k worth of stock at US$83.70 per share. On the bright side, that sale was only 4.2% of their holding, so we doubt it's very meaningful, on its own.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Comfort Systems USA

The Executive VP & CFO, William George, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$1.0m worth of shares at a price of US$53.77 each. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$84.95, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. We note that the biggest single sale was only 39% of William George's holding.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$428k for 9.62k shares. But insiders sold 29.99k shares worth US$1.7m. All up, insiders sold more shares in Comfort Systems USA than they bought, over the last year. The sellers received a price of around US$55.83, on average. It's not too encouraging to see that insiders have sold at below the current price. But we wouldn't put too much weight on the insider selling. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:FIX Insider Trading Volume May 6th 2021

Insider Ownership of Comfort Systems USA

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 2.6% of Comfort Systems USA shares, worth about US$79m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Comfort Systems USA Tell Us?

The stark truth for Comfort Systems USA is that there has been more insider selling than insider buying in the last three months. Despite some insider buying, the longer term picture doesn't make us feel much more positive. But it is good to see that Comfort Systems USA is growing earnings. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. We'd practice some caution before buying! So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. To help with this, we've discovered 3 warning signs (1 shouldn't be ignored!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in Comfort Systems USA.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

