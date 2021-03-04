Have Insiders Sold Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Shares Recently?

We'd be surprised if Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) shareholders haven't noticed that the Independent Director, Vance Tang, recently sold US$135k worth of stock at US$67.50 per share. On the bright side, that sale was only 6.2% of their holding, so we doubt it's very meaningful, on its own.

Comfort Systems USA Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Executive VP & CFO, William George, sold US$1.0m worth of shares at a price of US$53.77 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$67.24. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. This single sale was just 39% of William George's stake.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 19.62k shares for US$747k. But insiders sold 28.05k shares worth US$1.5m. Over the last year we saw more insider selling of Comfort Systems USA shares, than buying. The sellers received a price of around US$54.10, on average. We don't gain confidence from insider selling below the recent share price. Since insiders sell for many reasons, we wouldn't put too much weight on it. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:FIX Insider Trading Volume March 5th 2021

Insider Ownership of Comfort Systems USA

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It appears that Comfort Systems USA insiders own 2.5% of the company, worth about US$62m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Comfort Systems USA Tell Us?

Insider buying and selling have balanced each other out in the last three months, so we can't deduct anything useful from these recent trades. We're a little cautious about the insider selling at Comfort Systems USA. The modest level of insider ownership is, at least, some comfort. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Comfort Systems USA (of which 1 is a bit unpleasant!) you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

