Have Insiders Sold Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Shares Recently?

We'd be surprised if Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) shareholders haven't noticed that the Independent Director, Steven Brooks, recently sold US$437k worth of stock at US$76.08 per share. The eyebrow raising move amounted to a reduction of 16% in their holding.

Cogent Communications Holdings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent sale by Steven Brooks was the biggest sale of Cogent Communications Holdings shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$78.21. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. This single sale was just 16% of Steven Brooks's stake.

In the last year Cogent Communications Holdings insiders didn't buy any company stock. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:CCOI Insider Trading Volume May 5th 2021

Does Cogent Communications Holdings Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It's great to see that Cogent Communications Holdings insiders own 12% of the company, worth about US$405m. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Cogent Communications Holdings Insiders?

Insiders sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Cogent Communications Holdings. To help with this, we've discovered 6 warning signs (3 can't be ignored!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in Cogent Communications Holdings.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

