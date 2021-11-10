Have Insiders Sold CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Recently?

Some CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that insider Bryan Durkin recently sold a substantial US$2.2m worth of stock at a price of US$222 per share. That's a big disposal, and it decreased their holding size by 13%, which is notable but not too bad.

CME Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Chairman & CEO, Terrence Duffy, sold US$6.1m worth of shares at a price of US$211 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$222. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. This single sale was just 34% of Terrence Duffy's stake. Notably Terrence Duffy was also the biggest buyer, having purchased US$441k worth of shares.

In total, CME Group insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:CME Insider Trading Volume November 10th 2021

For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Does CME Group Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. CME Group insiders own 1.2% of the company, currently worth about US$988m based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At CME Group Tell Us?

The insider sales have outweighed the insider buying, at CME Group, in the last three months. Despite some insider buying, the longer term picture doesn't make us feel much more positive. But since CME Group is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. For example - CME Group has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

But note: CME Group may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.