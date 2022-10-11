Have Insiders Sold Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) Shares Recently?

Some Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that insider Chamath Palihapitiya recently sold a substantial US$20m worth of stock at a price of US$1.77 per share. That's a big disposal, and it decreased their holding size by 37%, which is notable but not too bad.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Clover Health Investments

Notably, that recent sale by Chamath Palihapitiya is the biggest insider sale of Clover Health Investments shares that we've seen in the last year. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (US$1.56). So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$11m for 1.92m shares. On the other hand they divested 11.01m shares, for US$20m. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership Of Clover Health Investments

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Clover Health Investments insiders own about US$168m worth of shares (which is 23% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Clover Health Investments Insiders?

An insider sold Clover Health Investments shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And our longer term analysis of insider transactions didn't bring confidence, either. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Clover Health Investments. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 4 warning signs with Clover Health Investments and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

