Have Insiders Sold Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Shares Recently?

We'd be surprised if Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) shareholders haven't noticed that an insider, Jeffrey Knapp, recently sold US$259k worth of stock at US$105 per share. The eyebrow raising move amounted to a reduction of 46% in their holding.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Clean Harbors

The Founder, Alan McKim, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$3.1m worth of shares at a price of US$103 each. So we know that an insider sold shares at around the present share price of US$99.98. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. In this case, the big sale took place at around the current price, so it's not too bad (but it's still not a positive).

In the last year Clean Harbors insiders didn't buy any company stock. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:CLH Insider Trading Volume December 10th 2021

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Clean Harbors insiders own about US$409m worth of shares (which is 7.5% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The Clean Harbors Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. But it is good to see that Clean Harbors is growing earnings. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Clean Harbors you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

