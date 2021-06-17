Have Insiders Sold Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Shares Recently?

Some Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the Independent Director, Sheryl von Blucher, recently sold a substantial US$13m worth of stock at a price of US$26.00 per share. That's a big disposal, and it decreased their holding size by 15%, which is notable but not too bad.

Clarivate Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent sale by Sheryl von Blucher is the biggest insider sale of Clarivate shares that we've seen in the last year. So what is clear is that an insider saw fit to sell at around the current price of US$24.64. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. We note that this sale took place at around the current price, so it isn't a major concern, though it's hardly a good sign.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:CLVT Insider Trading Volume June 17th 2021

Does Clarivate Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Clarivate insiders own about US$749m worth of shares (which is 4.7% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The Clarivate Insider Transactions Indicate?

Unfortunately, there has been more insider selling of Clarivate stock, than buying, in the last three months. And our longer term analysis of insider transactions didn't bring confidence, either. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. To help with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs (1 is significant!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in Clarivate.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

