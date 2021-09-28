Have Insiders Sold Civeo Corporation (NYSE:CVEO) Shares Recently?

We'd be surprised if Civeo Corporation (NYSE:CVEO) shareholders haven't noticed that the Senior Vice President of Canada, Allan Schoening, recently sold US$108k worth of stock at US$23.75 per share. The eyebrow raising move amounted to a reduction of 17% in their holding.

Civeo Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent sale by Allan Schoening is the biggest insider sale of Civeo shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of US$23.47. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. Given that the sale took place at around current prices, it makes us a little cautious but is hardly a major concern.

Allan Schoening ditched 11.04k shares over the year. The average price per share was US$17.06. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:CVEO Insider Trading Volume September 28th 2021

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It appears that Civeo insiders own 3.3% of the company, worth about US$11m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Civeo Tell Us?

An insider sold Civeo shares recently, but they didn't buy any. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. Insider ownership isn't particularly high, so this analysis makes us cautious about the company. So we'd only buy after careful consideration. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. To assist with this, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Civeo.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

