Have Insiders Sold Civeo Corporation (NYSE:CVEO) Shares Recently?

Investors may wish to note that the Senior Vice President of Canada of Civeo Corporation, Allan Schoening, recently netted US$80k from selling stock, receiving an average price of US$12.36. It might not be a huge sale, but it did reduce their holding size 24%, hardly encouraging.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Civeo

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Independent Director Martin Lambert bought US$273k worth of shares at a price of US$10.92 per share. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of US$15.18. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 71.13k shares for US$681k. But they sold 6.49k shares for US$80k. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by Civeo insiders. They paid about US$9.57 on average. To my mind it is good that insiders have invested their own money in the company. However, you should keep in mind that they bought when the share price was meaningfully below today's levels. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:CVEO Insider Trading Volume November 23rd 2020

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. From our data, it seems that Civeo insiders own 3.3% of the company, worth about US$7.0m. However, it's possible that insiders might have an indirect interest through a more complex structure. Whilst better than nothing, we're not overly impressed by these holdings.

So What Do The Civeo Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider sold Civeo shares recently, but they didn't buy any. On the other hand, the insider transactions over the last year are encouraging. But insiders own relatively little of the company, from what we can see. So overall it's hard to argue insiders are bullish. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. At Simply Wall St, we found 2 warning signs for Civeo that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

