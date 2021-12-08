Have Insiders Sold Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Shares Recently?

Anyone interested in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) should probably be aware that the Executive VP & Chief Merchandising Officer, Lisa Powell, recently divested US$221k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$78.00 each. The eyebrow raising move amounted to a reduction of 17% in their holding.

Citi Trends Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Senior Vice President of Store Operations, James Dunn, sold US$1.8m worth of shares at a price of US$87.71 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of US$80.97. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. Given that the sale took place at around current prices, it makes us a little cautious but is hardly a major concern.

In total, Citi Trends insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:CTRN Insider Trading Volume December 8th 2021

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Citi Trends insiders own about US$33m worth of shares. That equates to 4.5% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Citi Trends Tell Us?

Insiders sold Citi Trends shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And our longer term analysis of insider transactions didn't bring confidence, either. But it is good to see that Citi Trends is growing earnings. While insiders do own shares, they don't own a heap, and they have been selling. We're in no rush to buy! While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. To assist with this, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Citi Trends.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

