Have Insiders Sold Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Shares Recently?

We note that the Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Independent Director, Alexander Davern, recently sold US$85k worth of stock for US$84.74 per share. On the bright side, that's just a small sale and only reduced their holding by 5.0%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Cirrus Logic

The CEO, President & Director John Forsyth made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$518k worth of shares at a price of US$79.71 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, at around the current price, which is US$85.56. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. In this case we're pleased to report that the insider bought shares at close to current prices. John Forsyth was the only individual insider to buy during the last year.

All up, insiders sold more shares in Cirrus Logic than they bought, over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:CRUS Insider Trading Volume August 12th 2022

Does Cirrus Logic Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 0.8% of Cirrus Logic shares, worth about US$38m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Cirrus Logic Insiders?

Insiders sold Cirrus Logic shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And our longer term analysis of insider transactions didn't bring confidence, either. On the plus side, Cirrus Logic makes money, and is growing profits. Insider ownership isn't particularly high, so this analysis makes us cautious about the company. We'd practice some caution before buying! While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. At Simply Wall St, we found 1 warning sign for Cirrus Logic that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

