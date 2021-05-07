Have Insiders Sold Chemung Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHMG) Shares Recently?

Anyone interested in Chemung Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHMG) should probably be aware that the Independent Director, Robert Dalrymple, recently divested US$151k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$42.87 each. On the bright side, that sale was only 1.4% of their holding, so we doubt it's very meaningful, on its own.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Chemung Financial

Notably, that recent sale by Robert Dalrymple is the biggest insider sale of Chemung Financial shares that we've seen in the last year. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even slightly below the current price of US$43.22. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. We note that the biggest single sale was only 1.4%of Robert Dalrymple's holding.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$100k for 3.44k shares. But they sold 4.41k shares for US$189k. All up, insiders sold more shares in Chemung Financial than they bought, over the last year. The sellers received a price of around US$42.77, on average. It's not particularly great to see insiders were selling shares at below recent prices. Of course, the sales could be motivated for a multitude of reasons, so we shouldn't jump to conclusions. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Does Chemung Financial Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Chemung Financial insiders own about US$42m worth of shares. That equates to 21% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The Chemung Financial Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders haven't bought Chemung Financial stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. Despite some insider buying, the longer term picture doesn't make us feel much more positive. But it is good to see that Chemung Financial is growing earnings. Insider ownership isn't particularly high, so this analysis makes us cautious about the company. We're in no rush to buy! In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Chemung Financial. Be aware that Chemung Financial is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those is a bit concerning...

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

