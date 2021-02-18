Have Insiders Sold Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) Shares Recently?

We'd be surprised if Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) shareholders haven't noticed that the Lead Independent Director, William Zollars, recently sold US$454k worth of stock at US$72.63 per share. That sale was 19% of their holding, so it does make us raise an eyebrow.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Cerner

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Chairman & CEO, David Shafer, sold US$979k worth of shares at a price of US$68.52 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$72.54. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. This single sale was 99% of David Shafer's stake.

Insiders in Cerner didn't buy any shares in the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:CERN Insider Trading Volume February 19th 2021

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 0.1% of Cerner shares, worth about US$28m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Cerner Insiders?

An insider sold Cerner shares recently, but they didn't buy any. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. On the plus side, Cerner makes money, and is growing profits. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. We're in no rush to buy! Of course, the future is what matters most. So if you are interested in Cerner, you should check out this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

