Have Insiders Sold Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) Shares Recently?

We wouldn't blame Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that Brent Jensen, the Chief Accounting Officer & VP recently netted about US$619k selling shares at an average price of US$6.86. However, it's crucial to note that they remain very much invested in the stock and that sale only reduced their holding by 7.6%.

Centennial Resource Development Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent sale by Brent Jensen is the biggest insider sale of Centennial Resource Development shares that we've seen in the last year. So what is clear is that an insider saw fit to sell at around the current price of US$6.57. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. In this case, the big sale took place at around the current price, so it's not too bad (but it's still not a positive).

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqCM:CDEV Insider Trading Volume June 19th 2021

I will like Centennial Resource Development better if I see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Insider Ownership of Centennial Resource Development

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It appears that Centennial Resource Development insiders own 4.7% of the company, worth about US$86m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Centennial Resource Development Insiders?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. And our longer term analysis of insider transactions didn't bring confidence, either. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. So we'd only buy after careful consideration. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. For example - Centennial Resource Development has 3 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

