Have Insiders Sold Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Shares Recently?

We wouldn't blame Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that Carl DeSantis, a company insider, recently netted about US$10.0m selling shares at an average price of US$103. However, it's crucial to note that they remain very much invested in the stock and that sale only reduced their holding by 0.4%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Celsius Holdings

In fact, the recent sale by Carl DeSantis was the biggest sale of Celsius Holdings shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of US$98.62. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. Given that the sale took place at around current prices, it makes us a little cautious but is hardly a major concern.

In the last year Celsius Holdings insiders didn't buy any company stock. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqCM:CELH Insider Trading Volume August 6th 2022

I will like Celsius Holdings better if I see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Insider Ownership Of Celsius Holdings

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Celsius Holdings insiders own about US$3.2b worth of shares (which is 43% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Celsius Holdings Tell Us?

Insiders haven't bought Celsius Holdings stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. But since Celsius Holdings is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. To that end, you should learn about the 4 warning signs we've spotted with Celsius Holdings (including 1 which is potentially serious).

But note: Celsius Holdings may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

