Have Insiders Sold CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Recently?

Some CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the Chief Administrative Officer, Chandra Dhandapani, recently sold a substantial US$603k worth of stock at a price of US$77.59 per share. However, it's crucial to note that they remain very much invested in the stock and that sale only reduced their holding by 9.2%.

CBRE Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Independent Director, Raymond Wirta, for US$3.2m worth of shares, at about US$36.01 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$77.91. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. We note that the biggest single sale was only 7.7% of Raymond Wirta's holding.

In total, CBRE Group insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:CBRE Insider Trading Volume March 4th 2021

I will like CBRE Group better if I see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It's great to see that CBRE Group insiders own 0.9% of the company, worth about US$240m. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Do The CBRE Group Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider hasn't bought CBRE Group stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. Despite some insider buying, the longer term picture doesn't make us feel much more positive. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for CBRE Group you should know about.

Of course CBRE Group may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.