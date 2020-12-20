Have Insiders Sold CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Shares Recently?

We note that the CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Independent Director, Todd Slotkin, recently sold US$52k worth of stock for US$25.71 per share. However we note that the sale only shrunk their holding by 4.7%.

CBIZ Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Independent Non-Executive Chairman, Steven Gerard, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$1.6m worth of shares at a price of US$26.82 each. So we know that an insider sold shares at around the present share price of US$26.07. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. Given that the sale took place at around current prices, it makes us a little cautious but is hardly a major concern.

CBIZ insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:CBZ Insider Trading Volume December 21st 2020

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. CBIZ insiders own about US$63m worth of shares. That equates to 4.5% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About CBIZ Insiders?

An insider sold CBIZ shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. But since CBIZ is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. So we'd only buy after careful consideration. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. You'd be interested to know, that we found 1 warning sign for CBIZ and we suggest you have a look.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

