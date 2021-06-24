Have Insiders Sold Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Shares Recently?

We wouldn't blame Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that Diane Bridgewater, the Independent Director recently netted about US$599k selling shares at an average price of US$200. That's a big disposal, and it decreased their holding size by 23%, which is notable but not too bad.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Casey's General Stores

In fact, the recent sale by Diane Bridgewater was the biggest sale of Casey's General Stores shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. So we know that an insider sold shares at around the present share price of US$198. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. We note that this sale took place at around the current price, so it isn't a major concern, though it's hardly a good sign.

Casey's General Stores insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:CASY Insider Trading Volume June 24th 2021

Insider Ownership of Casey's General Stores

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It appears that Casey's General Stores insiders own 0.5% of the company, worth about US$38m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The Casey's General Stores Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider sold Casey's General Stores shares recently, but they didn't buy any. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. But since Casey's General Stores is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. While insiders do own shares, they don't own a heap, and they have been selling. We'd practice some caution before buying! So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Casey's General Stores you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

