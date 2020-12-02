Have Insiders Sold Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Shares Recently?

Investors may wish to note that the Senior VP & Chief Information Officer of Carter's, Inc., Benjamin Pivar, recently netted US$58k from selling stock, receiving an average price of US$94.13. It wasn't a huge sale, but it did reduce their holding by 12%. This does not instill confidence.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Carter's

Notably, that recent sale by Benjamin Pivar is the biggest insider sale of Carter's shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of US$89.85. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. In this case, the big sale took place at around the current price, so it's not too bad (but it's still not a positive).

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:CRI Insider Trading Volume December 3rd 2020

Insider Ownership of Carter's

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It appears that Carter's insiders own 2.3% of the company, worth about US$90m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Carter's Insiders?

An insider hasn't bought Carter's stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. While insiders do own shares, they don't own a heap, and they have been selling. We'd practice some caution before buying! While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for Carter's you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

