Have Insiders Sold Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Recently?

Some Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the President of Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, John Berlin, recently sold a substantial US$1.2m worth of stock at a price of US$151 per share. That's a big disposal, and it decreased their holding size by 21%, which is notable but not too bad.

Carlisle Companies Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent sale by John Berlin was the biggest sale of Carlisle Companies shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of US$151. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. Given that the sale took place at around current prices, it makes us a little cautious but is hardly a major concern.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:CSL Insider Trading Volume February 13th 2021

Insider Ownership of Carlisle Companies

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Carlisle Companies insiders own about US$100m worth of shares. That equates to 1.2% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Carlisle Companies Insiders?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. While insiders do own shares, they don't own a heap, and they have been selling. So we'd only buy after careful consideration. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 2 warning signs with Carlisle Companies and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

