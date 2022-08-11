Have Insiders Sold Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Shares Recently?

Anyone interested in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) should probably be aware that the Co-Founder & Executive Chairman, Scott Grimes, recently divested US$141k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$15.19 each. However, the silver lining is that the sale only reduced their total holding by 2.6%, so we're hesitant to read anything much into it, on its own.

Cardlytics Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent sale by Co-Founder & Executive Chairman Scott Grimes was not the only time they sold Cardlytics shares this year. Earlier in the year, they fetched US$92.95 per share in a -US$1.6m sale. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is US$16.27. So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels.

In the last year Cardlytics insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGM:CDLX Insider Trading Volume August 11th 2022

Does Cardlytics Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 2.8% of Cardlytics shares, worth about US$15m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Cardlytics Tell Us?

Insiders haven't bought Cardlytics stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. While insiders do own shares, they don't own a heap, and they have been selling. We'd practice some caution before buying! While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. For example - Cardlytics has 3 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

