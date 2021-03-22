Have Insiders Sold Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) Shares Recently?

Anyone interested in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) should probably be aware that a company insider, Craig Slavtcheff, recently divested US$342k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$48.88 each. The eyebrow raising move amounted to a reduction of 17% in their holding.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Campbell Soup

Notably, that recent sale by Craig Slavtcheff is the biggest insider sale of Campbell Soup shares that we've seen in the last year. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even slightly below the current price of US$49.79. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. It is worth noting that this sale was only 17% of Craig Slavtcheff's holding.

In the last year Campbell Soup insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:CPB Insider Trading Volume March 22nd 2021

I will like Campbell Soup better if I see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Does Campbell Soup Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It's great to see that Campbell Soup insiders own 33% of the company, worth about US$5.0b. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Do The Campbell Soup Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider hasn't bought Campbell Soup stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. On the plus side, Campbell Soup makes money, and is growing profits. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Campbell Soup you should be aware of.

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

