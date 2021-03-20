Have Insiders Sold Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Shares Recently?

We wouldn't blame Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that William Paulsen, the Independent Trust Manager recently netted about US$606k selling shares at an average price of US$110. That sale reduced their total holding by 11% which is hardly insignificant, but far from the worst we've seen.

Camden Property Trust Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent sale by William Paulsen was the biggest sale of Camden Property Trust shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of US$107. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. Given that the sale took place at around current prices, it makes us a little cautious but is hardly a major concern.

Camden Property Trust insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:CPT Insider Trading Volume March 20th 2021

Does Camden Property Trust Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Camden Property Trust insiders own 1.4% of the company, currently worth about US$149m based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Camden Property Trust Insiders?

Insiders haven't bought Camden Property Trust stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Camden Property Trust. For example, Camden Property Trust has 3 warning signs (and 1 which is potentially serious) we think you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

